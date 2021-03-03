News

Report: US gets ‘C-,’ faces $2.59trn in infrastructure needs over 10 years

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The United States faces a $2.59 trillion shortfall in infrastructure needs that requires a massive jump in government spending to address crumbling roads, bridges and other programs, according to an assessment by an engineers group issued on Wednesday.
The 170-page report by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) comes as President Joe Biden plans to seek a dramatic jump on infrastructure spending in the coming weeks — after his predecessors Donald Trump and Barack Obama failed to win approval for a major funding effort, reports Reuters.
The report, published once every four years, gave the United States a “C-” overall — up from a D+ in 2017 — and marked the first time in two decades the country received a “C” range grade — but found the country is spending just over half of what is required, labeling overall U.S. infrastructure in “mediocre condition.”
The report urges the United States to increase investment from all levels of government and the private sector to 3.5% from 2.5% of U.S. gross domestic product by 2025.
The study graded 17 categories of infrastructure, ranging from a “B” for rail to a “D-” for transit.
“We risk significant economic losses, higher costs to consumers, businesses and manufacturers – and our quality of life – if we don’t act urgently,” said ASCE Executive Director Thomas Smith in a statement.
The biggest projected gap is in surface transportation, which faces $1.2 trillion in projected unmet needs over 10 years, while water systems face $434 billion and schools $380 billion in funding gaps.
In total, 11 of 17 categories reviewed merited “D” range grades — “aviation, dams, hazardous waste, inland waterways, levees, public parks, roads, schools, stormwater, transit, and wastewater.” The report cited incremental gains in aviation, drinking water, energy, inland waterways, and ports.
The infrastructure gap rose by $359 billion over 2017.
Biden plans to meet with lawmakers on Thursday to discuss infrastructure along with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who said the report card documents “what Americans already know: failure to fully invest in our infrastructure over the years is now catching up to us. Consequences are appearing nationwide, in the form of dangerously degraded roads, bridges, and other assets.”
Biden wants a big jump in spending on U.S. surface transportation, airports, transit systems, as well addressing high-speed broadband, electrical grids and water systems and boosting electric vehicles charging and high-speed rail.
Congress has not boosted the 18.4-cents-per-gallon federal gasoline tax since 1993, which is now worth 10.2 cents after adjusting for inflation. It remains unclear how Biden or Congress will fund new infrastructure spending.
The report said that without a significant infrastructure hike, by 2039 the U.S. economy will lose $10 trillion in growth, exports will decline by $2.4 trillion and 3 million jobs will be lost.
The report praised state and local governments for boosting infrastructure spending. Since 2010, 37 U.S. states raised gas taxes to fund transportation and U.S. voters approved 98% of local infrastructure ballot initiatives in November.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NLC, TUC insist strike will begin on Monday

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have refused to suspend their plan to embark on a nationwide strike on Monday. The two unions had resolved to go on strike on Monday to protest against the recent hikes in pump price of petroleum and electricity tariff. But when they met […]
News

Southern Kaduna: Pastor, 16-year-old girl among11 Christians murdered

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A 16-year-old girl, a father of nine children, and a church pastor were among latest 11 Christians killed by Muslim Fulani extremists last week in the southern part of the Kaduna state of Nigeria.   Morning Star News (MSN) reports on Tuesday, the Islamic militants attacked the Unguwan Gankon village, killing 16-year-old Takama Paul and […]
News

Coronavirus: Face masks to become mandatory in English shops

Posted on Author Reporter

  Face coverings must be worn in shops and supermarkets in England from Friday 24 July, Boris Johnson has announced. Enforcement will be carried out by police – not retail staff – and anyone failing to wear a face covering while shopping will face a fine of up to £100, or £50 if paid within […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica