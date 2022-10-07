Report: Wema Bank emerges Best Performing Bank in H1’22

Business

Wema Bank emerges Best Performing Bank in H1'22

Wema Bank Plc has emerged the best performing bank in the first half of year 2022 financial year with a weighted average score of of 2.83 points, beating 12 other banks. According to a special report on the Nigerian banking performance in the first half of 2022 prepared by Nairametrics, Wema Bank ranked first in one category, second in three categories and third in one category. Stanbic IBTC and First Bank came second and third respectively. The key metrics considered in the report are total asset growth, loan book growth, profit growth, cost-to-income ratio movement, and return on average equity.

The 13 reviewed banks which are listed on the Nigerian Exchange posted a net profit of N1 trillion in 2021 from N887.1 billion recorded in 2020. The 13 reviewed banks are Wema Bank, First Bank of Nigeria, FCMB, GTB, Jaiz Bank, Access Bank, and Stanbic/ IBTC. Others are UBA, Sterling Bank, Unity Bank, Union Bank, Zenith Bank, and Fidelity Bank.

During the first six months of 2022, the report said the thirteen banks posted an aggregate of N501.1 billion as profit after tax, representing an increase of 13.1 per cent compared to N443.17 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021 “The banks grew their bottom line despite headwinds ravaging the global economy as the energy crisis triggered a significant surge in the operational costs of businesses operating in the country, while some banks were forced to ration their operating hours in a bid to manage the rise in the cost of operation”, the report said. Wema Bank came first in the category of leading bank’s by customer deposits growth . The bank recorded ±30.2 percent customer deposit growth during the review period, followed by Fidelity Bank and Access Bank with +13.1 percent and +12.8 percent respectively.

 

