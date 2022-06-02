Report: Wema Bank ranks among top five banks in Q1 ‘22

Wema Bank Plc ranked among the top five banks in Nigeria in the first quarter of 2022, according to a special report by Nairametrics on the financial performance of quoted Nigerian banks in the first quarter of this year. The report showed that some banks dominated the efficiency, deposit, and profitability metrics, especially newly re-engineered banks like Wema Bank and Unity Bank, among others. Specifically, Wema Bank proved its mettle in the key metrics of total assets growth, customer deposit growth, profit after tax growth, loan book growth, return on average equity and cost to income ratio.

The lender’s strong showing across all the performance metrics earned it the second best bank in the first quarter of 2022 after Zenith. “Taking the average of the performance of the banks across the six metrics under our radar, we see Zenith Bank on top of the rank, followed by Wema Bank, Stanbic IBTC, First Bank, and Fidelity Bank based on their Q1 2022 numbers,” the report said. For the analysis, the Q1 2022 results of 12 banks were tracked, namely: Access Holdings, FBN Holdings, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, Wema Bank, GT Holding, Stanbic IBTC, Sterling Bank, Union Bank, UBA, Unity Bank and Zenith Bank.

Wema Bank led the others in profit after tax growth in the first quarter of 2022 with 119 per cent compared with what it made in the previous quarter. Other banks with strong showing in this category are FBN (108 per cent); Sterling Bank (47.9 per cent); and FCMB 44.6 per cent).

