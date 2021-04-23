News Top Stories

Report: Wildfire smoke increases skin risk

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that the dangers posed by wildfire smoke may extend to the skin, the largest organ in the human body. The results of their new study published in the journal, ‘JAMA Dermatology,’ suggested that even short-term exposure to hazardous air quality from wildfire smoke can be damaging to skin health.

The study was carried out by physician researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, in collaboration with researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, U.S. During the two weeks in November 2018 when wildfire smoke from the CampFire choked the San Francisco Bay Area, health clinics in San Francisco saw an uptick in the number of patients visiting with concerns of eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, and general itch, compared to the same time of the year in 2015 and 2016, the study found. Study lead author, Raj Fadadu, a student in the UC Berkeley-UCSF Joint Medical Programme, said: “Skin is the largest organ of the human body, and it’s in constant interaction with the external environment.

“So, it makes sense that changes in the external environment, such as increases or decreases in air pollution, could affect our skin health.” Air pollution from wildfires, which consists of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), and gases, can impact both normal and eczema-prone skin in a variety of ways. These pollutants often contain chemical compounds that act like keys, allowing them to slip past the skin’s outer barrier and penetrate into cells, where they can disrupt gene transcription, trigger oxidative stress or cause inflammation.

