Report: Zenith Bank’s asset quality to remain strong

Zenith Bank is set to continue to retain its position as Nigeria’s leading Tier 1 lender, according to a report by Coronation Asset Management. In its 2021 Bank Report on Nigerian lenders titled, “Nigerian Banks, Resilience Built In,” the firm stated that while Zenith Bank’s Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) is likely to come under pressure due to, “persisting challenges in the domestic economy,” it expects, “decent loan growth, coupled with the bank’s consistently high-quality risk management, to keep the NPL ratio with the regulatory limits.”

The report, which forecasts that the total assets of the country’s five Tier 1 lenders will increase from N37.49 trllion in 2020, to N43.93 trillion and N48.31 trillion in 2021 and 2022 respectively, projects that Zenith Bank will lead its peers with total assets of N10.11 trillion and N11.21 trillion in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

It said: “Rated on key parameters such as asset quality, profitability and return to investors, Zenith Bank’s track record has been impressive. The bank is a clear market leader, growing its Total Assets and Net Income by an annual average of 15.7 per cent and 15.5 per cent, respectively, over the last five years.

“Funded income has been the largest and most stable source of income for Zenith Bank over the last five years (as a share of revenue: 57.0 per cent). Although Net Interest Margin (NIM) compressed significantly last year, the reversal in market yields is likely to drive a strong recovery in interest income in 2021. “According to management, the bank has already repriced most of its loans upwards by 1.0 per cent-3.0 per cent. We expect cost of funds to remain downwardly sticky as the bank aggressively grows its retail deposits.

We look for a 30bps NIM expansion in 2021E. The preceding is likely to offset cost growth and lead to PBT growth of 18.2 per cent, with RoAE settling at 21.7 per cent. “Beyond this year, other profitability metrics look healthy, fee income growth has been consistent, and the bank has kept a lid on operating expenses. We expect OPEX to be well controlled during our forecast period.

We expect the cost-to-income ratio to settle within the 43 per cent – 45 per cent range, well below the industry average.” The report further stated: “Over the last five years, Zenith Bank is the only bank among its peers that has kept its NPL ratio below the statutory limit of 5.0 per cent (FY20: 4.3 per cent) consistently. Though stable in recent years, we note that NPLs grew by 18.3 per cent in FY20 due to the effects of COVID-19. However, the expansion in the loan book offset the negative impact of the NPL ratio.

“Amidst the persisting challenges in the domestic economy, we do expect some further pressure on NPLs. However, decent loan growth (we estimate 14.0 per cent in 2021E), coupled with the bank’s consistently high-quality risk management, is likely to keep the NPL ratio with the regulatory limits, in our view.” The Coronation Asset Management report comes on the back of the recent announcement that Zenith Bank, for the third consecutive time, had been ranked as the number one lender in the country by Tier-1 Capital in the 2021 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking, published by The Banker Magazine, a publication of the Financial Times Group of the United Kingdom.

Specifically, the bank retained its position as the number one Tier-1 bank in Nigeria with a Tier-1 Capital of $2.64 billion, emerging as the 454th bank globally and the only Nigerian bank in the top 500. According to The Banker Magazine, Zenith Bank’s financial performance for the year was underpinned by an eight per cent growth in non-interest income, with an improved market share in both retail and corporate sectors despite a very challenging macroeconomic environment exacerbated by the COVID-19.

Speaking on the ranking, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said: “This ranking is a demonstration of our resilience and doggedness as an institution given the very challenging macroeconomic environment brought about by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), which had a significant deleterious impact on businesses globally.

It is also an affirmation of our commitment to delighting and creating value for our customers through a broad range of superior product offerings, best-in-class service and top-of-the-range technology.” Onyeagwu also thanked the lenders’ numerous customers for their loyalty over the years. Analysts note that The Banker Magazine award was the latest amongst several awards and recognitions that Zenith Bank has received in recent times, especially in the last two years, when Onyeagwu assumed leadership of the bank.

For instance, Zenith Bank was voted as Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020, Best Bank in Nigeria in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards 2020 and 2021, and Best Corporate Governance ‘Financial Services’ Africa 2020 and 2021 by the Ethical Boardroom. Also, the bank emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands 2020 and 2021 and Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital in the “2020 Top 1000 World Banks” Ranking by The Banker Magazine.

The bank was also recognised as Bank of the Decade (People’s Choice) at the ThisDay Awards 2020, Retail Bank of the year at the 2020 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BOFI) Awards, and Best Company in Promotion of Good Health and Well-Being as well as Best Company in Promotion of Gender Equality and Women Empowerment at the Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility (SERAS) Awards 2020. According to analysts, Zenith Bank sustains its leadership of the industry because apart from having a team of dedicated professionals, the bank leverages its robust Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure to provide cutting-edge solutions and products through its network of branches and electronic/ digital channels.

Analysts also point out that a key reason why Zenith Bank consistently maintains its leadership position in the industry, is that Onyeagwu has ensured that the lender has remained committed to sustaining the legacy of its visionary founder and Chairman, Mr. Jim Ovia, whose pioneering role in building the structures and laying the foundation continues to make the bank to stand tall among its peers.

Like this: Like Loading...