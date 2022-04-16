Reporter’s Diary: Epe – Ikorodu Road has become ATM gallery for police officers

One spent the night of Thursday March 31 in Epe as part of the best of Lagos fam tour 2022 team, however, I needed to be in the office latest by noon on Friday April 1. Coming through Epe – Lekki Expressway, which is known for its attendant heavy traffic bottleneck, a situation that has now assumed a dreadful dimension, was not an option if one was to make it to our Ikeja office early enough. After contemplation and consultation, with water transport also ruled out as none was available on Epe – Lekki route as of this time, one had to settle for Epe-Ikorodu route.

I recalled haven travelled on the Epe route from Ijebu Ode and Lagos – Ikorodu route years back. One departed the hotel on high note as a friend and colleague drove me to the park where I boarded one of the commercial buses to Lagos through Ikorodu. One’s expectation was high as the journey started on a good note. The road was at least good enough and pliable, the Epe end of it though. But what was later to unfold on the route was unimaginable.

Few minutes into the journey we came across a team of police officer on their usual make shift check point. Sitting on the first roll of seat behind the driver, I watched closely as he out N500, which he handed over to the policewoman and then was directed to drive on to the point where another police officer was standing who promptly handed some cash to the driver, which I supposed was the change from the N500 he had given to the policewoman and then he drove on. Shortly after, we came across another set of policemen and the same process re-enacted but this time the policeman that collected the money from the driver handed him change instantly. Well, you would say this has become the norms with our policemen whenever on check point or patrol.

But one’s curiousity was roused by the fact that just within a shouting distance apart you see different police team, some with their patrol vehicles, collecting money from the driver and other commercial vehicles plying the route. Between the point where we met the first set of policemen and Maya, which is the nearest point to Ikorodu, one counted about 10 check points with each team having not less than four policemen, with a mix of policewomen. Also not left out of the mix were the men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

At least one counted three different patrol teams of FRSC pretending to check the vehicles but actually collecting money in the process from the drivers, which they carefully conceal inside the vehicles handed over to them to check. Perhaps the only spot close to what I may term ATM gallery drama being enacted here is that of the infamous Badagry-Seme border. But to think that you would have policemen and women, most of them high ranking officers, lining across different spots within a distance that is about one hour travel time and collect tolls from commercial vehicle drivers beats one’s imagination. What is more worrisome about this charade and drama enacted by the officers of the Nigeria Police Force is that they operate in an open and brazen manner, throwing decorum and decency to the cutters.

They make no pretense about the fact that they are there for the money as none of them requested for the papers of the vehicle or looked into the vehicle to profile the passengers or even asked any question. It is a wordless transaction as both the drivers and police officers have an established code of transaction and each side simply follow through. They were less concerned about the passengers who looked indifference to them just in the same manner as they looked indifference to the passengers. Effort by one to spy on the identify of any of them proved abortive as they carefully concealed their identify where they worn any.

To think that in this time of insecurity across the country you would have a group of police and FRSC officers, all number ing over 50, covering such an important and busy route, were less concerned about their official duty but more with collecting tolls, is something that defines the way our security agencies have operated over the years. It becomes easy for any discerning person to deduce why insecurity will persist for a long time in this country. It was such a disgraceful and shameful act that should never had occurred and should not be allowed to go unpunished by the authorities of both police and FRSC if they care about what is left of their soiled image.

Men and women who put on uniform purchased by our hard earn taxes and stand on the road to extort money from us are not worthy of their calling and should be fished out immediately and discharged from service. They are part of the reason why crimes of all shades have continued unchecked, threatening our land because they have simply decided not to live by the creed of their profession but to profit and live a buoyant life in an unwholesome manner that end up endangering the society.

