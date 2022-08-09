Reports alleging Customs extortion in Onne untrue – ANLCA

Onne Port chapter Chairman of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Chief Mike Ebeatu, has said that there is no truth in a recent report alleging that Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) personnel in Onne Port extort money or demand bribes from licensed agents to exit consignments from the port.

Ebeatu, who stated this in a statement yesterday said: “I have been inundated by some media reports alleging that Nigeria Customs Service extort money from licensed agents before exiting goods, as the chairman of ANLCA, Onne Port chapter, there is no such incident in this port to the best of my knowledge.”

He said the association constantly engages the Customs for improved operational relationship, adding that ANLCA in Onne Port under his leadership frowns at any form of unlawful dealings like smuggling, under declaration, under valuation and concealment.

According to him, because ANLCA members are constantly sensitised to operate in compliance with the extant import and export prohibition lists, they have no reason to pay bribes either at the points of examination or at the exit gate.

“We are aware that the giver and taker are liable by law and therefore distance ourselves from such things.

Our confidence is rooted in our sincerity of purpose which has been passed to our importers too.”

