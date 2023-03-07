Business

Reports: Emirates weighs partnership with Air India

The United Arab Emirates flag carrier, Emirates, is reportedly in early-stage talks with Air India over a potential codeshare agreement, Indian media outlet; Mint reported citing a senior Emirates executive. According to the report, Emirates’ vice president for India and Nepal, Mohammad Sarhan revealed that talks with Air India were at “an early stage,” explaining that the talks are slow due to the Indian carrier’s ongoing merger with Vistara. “Just initiallevel talks are on, and let’s see how it evolves,” Sarhan adds. ‘

The statement comes at the heels of Air India’s recently announced historic order for 840 aircraft including 470 firm orders and 370 options from leading manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus as part of the airline’s strategy to establish a foothold as a leading international carrier.

“The best way forward is a partnership with a premium carrier. We do have interline [agreements] with almost all Indian carriers, but it is not as good as a codeshare, which will have one ticket, one fare, the same baggage allowance, same service, and is more consistent,” Sarhan added, explaining that with a codeshare partnership in place, both airlines can expand their networks and act as traffic feeders for each other. According to data from India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Emirates is the largest foreign carrier for outbound and inbound international traffic in the Indian market, and the third largest after IndiGo and Air India, with nearly a 10 per cent market share. Nevertheless, the Indian carrier has embarked on an ambitious plan to step up its global operations and seize a larger share of the growing market, through an extensive fleet expansion scheme and a major recruitment drive.

