Reports Trickling Across Nigeria Favours Us, Tinubu Media Aide

Author Muhammad Bukar

One of the Campaign media aides to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential Candidate, AbdulAziz AbdulAziz, has said that reports trickling from across the country, indicate that Tinubu is winning the elections.

AbdulAziz said though is yet too soon to project what exactly would happen as results coming out from various angles of the country show that the APC Presidential candidate is ahead of others.

The Media Aide, who congratulates Nigerians for their maturity and sense of belonging through the massive turnout in the election to cast their votes, also commended INEC for their excellent preparations.

AbdulAziz who voted at his Fagge Ward of Fagge Local Government area of Kano State, said so far there are indications that the election is going as planned.

“But, we learned of late arrival and as well commencement of voting and voting material, for which I appealed to INEC to correct that anomaly so that they would allow for smooth conduct”.

He added, “whatever I’m saying here is my personal conviction because our Boss has spoken and spoken well, but I have the belief that at the end of the conduct, we will turn victorious”.

