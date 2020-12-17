Reprieve for Metuh as A’Court nullifies conviction, orders retrial

…accuses trial judge of bias

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday, reversed the conviction and seven-year jail term slammed on former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The trial judge at the High Court, Justice Okon Abang, convicted Metuh after finding him guilty of money laundering charges.

However, a three-man panel led by Justice Stephen Adah, in a unanimous judgement, held that the proceedings of the Federal High Court leading to the conviction of Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Limited, were tainted with bias, and therefore must not be allowed to stand. Justice Adah, who delivered the lead judgement, held that the utterances of the trial judge, Justice Abang, in the course of the trial, established that he was biased against the convict.

He, therefore, ordered that trial be conducted afresh. He further directed that the case file be sent back to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for re-assignment to another judge other than Justice Abang. New Telegraph recalls that Justice Abang had, on February 25, 2020 in his judgement, sentenced Metuh to seven years’ imprisonment for fraudulently receiving N400 million from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) then being headed by Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd). Not satisfied with the judgement, Metuh had approached the appellate court seeking to upturn the judgement. With the judgement of the Court of the Appeal, Metuh will regain his freedom, while he awaits a fresh trial.

