Reprisal: Cultists kill 62-year-old man, DELSU student

…two undergraduates abducted as surveyor slumps, dies

Suspected cultists yesterday killed a 62-year-old man and a student in Asaba, Delta State. The killing was reportedly to avenge the murder of former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state, identified simply as Sachimo.

Youths, suspected to be rivalry cult group members, yesterday fled the area to seek refuge in Okpanam, Issele-Asagba, Issele-Uku, Ibusa, Ogwashi-Uku and Onicha-Ugbo towns in Oshimili North and Aniocha North and South local government areas. One of them reportedly slumped and died while fleeing the area. Two others were allegedly kidnapped by the cultists. On Monday, armed men shot Sachimo and his wife at the gate of their house at Camp 74, after they had gone to drop their children off at school.

However, Sachimo’s wife survived. The gunmen moved from there to the street behind the Healthcare Centre, adjacent to Stephen Keshi Stadium and killed another victim. But in a reprisal, a student and the 62-year-old man who was said to be the Capon (hit-man) of the group which killed the NULGE chairman, were killed.

The 62-year-old man’s head was allegedly taken to the Oshimili South Local Government Secretariat Headquarters on the everbusy Asaba-Onitsha Expressway, where it was hung with a stick to tell the council workers that they have swiftly avenged his killing.

The remnant of his body was allegedly dumped at the Otu-Ogwu axis of the popular Nnebisi Road where the former NULGE chairman hailed from, to announce to his kinsmen that his killing has been avenged. The killings were carried out in the early hours of yesterday. The workers resumed to meet the head, dangling on the stake.

