Reprisal: Police arrest Aiye cult leader, foil robbery operations

The Police in Lagos have arrested a 24 year-old man, Segun Ezekiel, the leader of Aiye confraternity group for allegedly killing the leader of Eiye cult group, one Taye Gbalagbala in Bariga area of the State.

The suspect, it was learnt was alleged to be a notorious cult leader and killer who has been terrorizing the Bariga Area of the State.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement yesterday said suspect who was arrested by policemen attached to the Bariga Division confessed to the crime during interrogation and also claimed to had carried out the gruesome murder of the deceased in company of three other members of Aiye Confraternity in his domain.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for proper v investigation and possible arrest of other fleeing culprits.

Also, police operatives attached to Ikorodu Division and the local security operatives, in a combined operation, on Monday, March 29, at about 4.50a m, engaged some suspected armed robbers who were operating in military Camouflage at No 41, Menulo Street, off Elepe Ikorodu, in a gun battle and neutralised them.

Adejobi said the suspected armed robbers had laid a siege on the block of flats at the above address cut the American fence wire and broke into the flats in the compound.

They robbed the occupants of their belongings including laptops, phones, one PS-4, gold necklaces and wrist watches worth millions of naira.

After the gun duel, the team assessed the scene and discovered that two of the suspected armed robbers were fatally injured and eventually gave up the ghost. Their corpses have been deposited at a public morgue for further actions.

