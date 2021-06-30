Reps: 2yrs of Gbajabiamila’s leadership

The Ninth House of Representatives marked the end of its second legislative year last week. PHILIP NYAM reviews its performance in the last two years

The Ninth House of Representatives was proclaimed on June 11, 2021 with the election of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Ahmed Idris Wase. Unlike the Seventh and Eight Assembly where the candidates endorsed by the ruling party lost out in the race for presiding positions, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was able to get it right with the choice of Gbajabiamila and Wase. A similar scenario played out in the Senate, where Ahmad Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege the preferred candidates of the party emerged. Due to the circumstances surrounding their emergence, they were immediately tagged a “rubber stamped” leadership. But two years into the four-year tenure, what has happened in the Green Chamber?

Ad hoc/standing committees

Upon assuming office, Gbajabiamila constituted three ad hoc committees to oversee the activities of the House. The ad hoc committees were Committee on Selection, Committee on Media and Committee on Welfare. The House consequently adjourned sitting till July 2, 2021 to allow members settle down for legislative business. On resumption from the recess, the speaker announced the composition of standing committees, increasing the number to 105. In the appointment of committee members, the ruling APC got 80 chairmanship positions. The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 21 chairmanship positions, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) two; Allied Peoples Movement (APM) one, and Action Alliance (AA) one. For the deputy chairmanship positions, the APC got 63 seats, PDP 26, while the other minority parties shared eight seats. This was in fulfillment of Gbajabiamila’s campaign promise to cede 60 chairmanship and deputy chairmanship positions to his party members if he was elected. Legislative agenda On October 11, 2019, the Ninth House Legislative Agenda tagged: “Our Contract with Nigerians” was unveiled. It was later reviewed in 2020, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 to accommodate programmes that would tackle economic and health challenges pandemic as a result of the pandemic. The key areas of focus in the Legislative Agenda are healthcare delivery, education, economy, security, agriculture and food security, sustainable power, environment and climate change, human capital development and social development as well as governance and House reforms.

Passage of budget

Credit must be given to the Ninth Assembly and the executive for successfully returning the budget cycle to January to December and the passage of both the 2020 and 2021 Appropriation Acts in good time. The finance bill has also been reviewed.

Security

The House has in the last two years been active in supporting the executive to tackle the disturbing security situation in the nation. Hence, Gbajabiamila became the first speaker to have visited security-ravaged areas. Between August and September 2019, the speaker visited Borno, the epicentre of Boko Haram insurgency, Katsina and Zamfara states, to share in the pains of Internally Displaced Persons living in camps outside their ancestral homes. The House also passed several motions on insecurity and approved ev-ery financial request from the executive to fight insecurity. On April 27, 2021, the House, after an executive session that lasted over three hours, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the security sector as part of the measures to arrest the increasing insecurity across states. The subsequent invitation of the president to brief the House on the state of insecurity shook the tables in the presidency. Last May, the House also organized a national security summit, where stakeholders brainstormed and came up with some recommendations. Nine bills came out from the summit, which were presented to the House on June 9. The bills are Armed Forces Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (HB. 1405); Police Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (HB. 1406); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Act, 2003 (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (HB. 1407); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Act, 2007 (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (HB. 1408) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Others are Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (HB. 1410); Customs and Excise Management Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (HB. 1411); ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms, Light Weapons and Ammunition (Ratification and Enforcement) Bill, 2021 (HB. 1413); and National Security Agencies Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (HB. 1415). The report of the sessions will be laid on the floor of the House and the recommendations would be forwarded to the President for necessary action. The House also gave special attention to the issue of Police Reform with a bill being introduced and worked on. It passed the Police Bill and the Police Trust Fund Bill, which the President has signed into law.

Lawmaking

The primary function of the legislature is lawmaking and the Ninth House has initiated and considered more bills within the period under review than any other previous assembly. Compared to earlier assemblies, the 7th House, for example, introduced 752 bills and passed 80 at the expiration of four years. For the 8th House, it introduced 1,643 bills in four years. Out of that number, 685 bills were introduced in its first session, compared to the 853 introduced by the current House within the same period. By the close of its term in 2019, the Eight House had passed 382 of the bills in four years. The Ninth House has in the two years introduced a total of 1,407 bills with 88 of them passed, four were negatived and two withdrawn. In the first session alone (June 11, 2019-June 10, 2020), the House introduced 853 bills, 105 of the bills passed second reading in record time, while another set of 638 bills progressed for second reading. Forty-one (41) bills were fully passed by June of 2020, leaving another 66 awaiting action by the Committee of the Whole. In the second session (June 2020- June 10, 2021), 554 new bills were introduced to the House, bringing the total number of bills introduced for the two sessions under review to 1,407. The total of bills awaiting second reading also rose to 942 as of June 10, 2021. In addition, the number of bills referred to committees stood at 222, while 79 out of the 554 bills introduced in the second session were awaiting consideration by the Committee of the Whole. Forty-seven (47) bills were passed during the session. As for motions, the current House treated a total of 730 motions in the last two years, 484 of which were introduced in the first session, while another set of 246 was introduced in the second session with a sizeable number resolved. On insecurity alone, 96 security-related motions were passed and the resolutions transmitted to the executive.

COVID-19 interventions

At the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the House introduced the Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill, 2020, initiated by Speaker Gbajabiamiala, which was eventually passed and forwarded to the Senate for concurrence. The bill was to help companies and Nigerians navigate through the pandemic by guaranteeing them some financial support. The House also called for a two-month waiver on electricity tariff for Nigerians during the COVID-19 lockdown. The Executive arm eventually suspended the takeoff of the then newly tariff in the sector. Gbajabiamila held many positive engagements with critical stakeholders on the pandemic during the year.

Power Sector Reform

The House has severally intervened in the power sector. Part of the interventions in the sector was the setting up of an ad hoc committee on power reforms in July, 2020, headed by the House Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa. In fact, Speaker Gbajabiamila has consistently opposed estimated billing in the sector and he has a bill on that in the House. On May 20, 2021, the House made another intervention, urging the Federal Government to ask the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend a fresh increase in electricity tariff proposed to take off on June 1.

E-parliament platform

Under Gbajabiamila’s leadership, the House, for the first time since 1999, launched an e-parliament platform for all members in the chamber. This enables lawmakers to access documents in e-format as well as to participate in other House activities digitally. The House also came up with plans for the establishment of the Legislative Library with a budgetary provision of N2 billion provided for its takeoff in the 2020 Appropriation Act.

Anti-corruption

On anti-corruption fight, the House said it would work with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others to design an omnibus law against corruption and racketeering in public service. This and many others have not been done. The lawmakers also promised to set up an anti-corruption court, to try corruption cases expeditiously. This too has not been done. And the use of oversight and investigative hearings to check corruption has not been effective

Labour disputes

The House, at different points, intervened in the area of industrial disputes by professional bodies such as the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which threatened to embark on a strike in 2020 amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic over the non-payment of allowances, among other demands. A provision of N4 billion was made in the 2020 supplementary budget to address the issues.

Foreign relations

The Gbajabiamila-led House intervened in the dispute between Ghanaian authorities and Nigeria, following the demolition of parts of the Nigerian Embassy in that country by some invaders. The speaker personally traveled to Ghana for that and the dispute between Ghanaian authorities and Nigerian traders in that country. Following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians resident in South Africa in 2019, the Gbajabiamila-led House took action to address the matter, including holding a press conference where the House sounded serious caution on the implications of such attacks on Nigerians by their South African counterparts. Gbajabiamila has also been at the forefront of debt cancellation for African countries through the Conference of Speakers of African Parliaments (CoSAP), which is his brainchild. On April 19, the House gathered stakeholders, including top serving and retired diplomats at the headquarters of the National Intelligence Agency in Abuja for a conference on the Review of Nigeria’s Foreign Policy in order to align it with present-day realities and challenges confronting the country, beyond ‘Africa being the centre-piece.’ The House also took an immediate action on the recent ban of Twitter in Nigeria by the Executive arm, where it ordered for an investigation into the matter. The investigation opened in the parliament last Tuesday.

Criticisms

Apart from the appellation of a “rubber stamp” legislature/leadership, the House has been criticized in some areas by Nigerian. First, Speaker Gbajabiamila was accused of interfering in the emergence of the minority leadership of the House. It would be recalled that the main opposition party, the PDP, wanted Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) but Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) with the tacit support of other minority parties and the alleged backing of Gbajabiamila frustrated the move. Elumelu eventually merged as the minority leader with members of his group forming the leadership. Protests from Chinda and his allies led by Hon. Mark Gbillah (PDP, Benue) almost earned them suspension from the House.

Bills delay

The delay in the passage of some key bills by the House has also attracted criticism from the public. Prominent amongst the bills are the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill and the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). There are allegations that the National Assembly is deliberately delaying the passage of the Electoral Act amendment so as to forestall it being signed into law by the president. It is also alleged that the failure to pass the bill is a ploy to rig the 2023 general election by the ruling APC. The House also received bashing from the public for introducing the Infectious Diseases Bill, 2020, which the speaker cosponsored with Rep. Tanko Sununu and Rep. Pascal Obi. It was to prepare the country against the impact of a future pandemic. But there was gross misunderstanding of its intendment. The House image almost suffered a familiar dent, when the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, at the investigation of corruption allegations against the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), accused lawmakers of corruption. The minister, however, recanted the allegation, when he was challenged by the speaker to present proof. The Green Chamber has also been criticized for consistently approving loan requests from the executive despite the fact that the nation’s debt profile keeps increasing.

Conclusion

While it is left for Nigerians to decide whether the Gbajabiamila-led House could still be described as a rubber stamp chamber after two years of legislative activities, analysts say the lawmakers have a window to use the remaining two sessions to make up for where they failed to deliver.

