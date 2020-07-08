News

Reps accuse AGF of extra budgetary spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has accused the Accountant General of the Federation of engaging in extra budgetary expenditure contrary to the powers conferred on his office by approving additional funds for the conduct of the 2015 general election. Chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Hon. Oluwole Oke,who made the accusation yesterday, said the Accountant General approved and released an extra N73 billion to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2015 election against the N45 billion approved for the commission. The committee asked the AGF to provide a balance of N16.9 billion from another N36.9 billion approved for INEC by the Presidency out of which only N10 billion was paid to INEC by the Accountant- General’s office for the election.

Oke said that the approval of N107.7 billion for the electoral umpire and the disbursement of the additional N73 billion against the N45 billion budget for INEC amount to gross application and abuse of office by the Accountant-General who is in charge of public treasury. Referring to yet another audit query from the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, Oke said another N37,428 million was also withdrawn form the 10% rice milling funds for the election.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo guber: Court delays hearing on Obaseki to allow PDP reach peace deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  A federal high court in Port Harcourt has delayed hearing of the case against Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state. On Monday, the court granted two orders — one to stop Obaseki from contesting in the PDP primary election, and the other to serve him by substituted means. The PDP primary election is less […]
News Top Stories

APC leadership crisis gets messier

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina and Johnchuks Onuanyim

Court revalidates Giadom as acting national chairman NWC member dissociates self from court order The leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) got messier yesterday as an Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama granted an interim order permitting Victor Giadom who is the deputy national secretary of the party to assume the office of […]
News Top Stories

APC crisis: Govs parley Buhari, push for NEC meeting

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

  G overnors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari to seek his intervention in a bid to resolve the lingering crisis rocking the ruling party.   This meeting came barely 24 hours after the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, had similar talks with the President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: