News

Reps accuse AGF of extra budgetary spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has accused the Accountant General of the Federation of engaging in extra budgetary expenditure contrary to the powers conferred on his office by approving additional funds for the conduct of the 2015 general election.
Chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Hon. Oluwole, who made the accusation on Tuesday, said the Accountant General approved and released an extra N73 billion to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2015 election against the N45 billion approved for the Commission
The committee asked the AGF to provide a balance of N16.9 billion from another N36.9 billion approved for INEC by the Presidency out of which only N10 billion was paid to INEC by the Accountant-General’s office for the election.
Oke said that the approval of N107.7 billion for the electoral umpire and the disbursement of the additional N73 billion against the N45 billion budget for INEC amount to gross application and abuse of office by the Accountant-General who is in charge of public treasury.
Referring to yet another audit query from the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, Oke said said another N37,428 million was also withdrawn form the 10% rice milling funds for the election.
He said: “The Accountant-Generel should explain the direct deduction of the fund from the federal government’s account.”
Representative of the AGF and Director of Accounts, Emma Olawale said the funds advanced to the electoral umpire were approved in 2014 by the then President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.
According to Oke, the AGF office wrote to the Presidency and then Coordinating minister for the economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and got the approval to advance the funds to the INEC officials.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Mouka, NSP advocate quality sleep to boost immunity against COVID-19

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As the country and the world wakes up to the present reality of life with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Mouka in collaboration with the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), has urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of quality sleep, which helps in boosting the immune system against diseases.   The partnership on a healthy sleep […]
News Top Stories

Edo guber: Oshiomhole’s choice, Ize-Iyamu, emerges APC candidate

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

F ormer Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, emerged governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after he was declared winner of the party’s primaries held across the 192 wards in the 18 local government areas of the state.   Ize-Iyamu is the anointed candidate of the suspended national chairman […]
News

Ex-APC NWC member, Inuwa Abdulkadir, dies at 54

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

The death has occurred in Sokoto, Sokoto State, of Inuwa Abdulkadir, the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice-Chairman, North- West, after a brief illness yesterday. Late Abdulkadir died at the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, while his funeral prayers were held at his Gawon Nama residence according to Islamic rites.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: