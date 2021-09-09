News Top Stories

Reps accuse Auditor General of reckless spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has accused the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation (OAuGF) of reckless spending of the approved budgetary allocation from 2019 to 2021. The House Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) led by Wole Oke made the allegation on Wednesday during an oversight visit to the OAuGF in Abuja.

Oke picked holes in the financial reports presented by the AuGF, Mr. Adolphus Aghughu, without vouchers and other supporting documents. Speaking earlier, Aghughu said N28.8 million was spent on the completion of roofing of the Audit House, payment of N69.5 million and N76.6 million as 1st 28 days to some staff; inherited N74 million released from 2018 to 2020 for construction of forensic laboratory; bought a Prado Jeep at N7.1 million, established a clinic at N1.9 million and N8.4 million on federal service games.

But the lawmakers queried some of the expenditures in 2020, including N1.9 million allegedly spent on new clinic and additional sum of N3.967 million on drugs and medical supplies as well as N7.721 million on medical consulting despite payment of N55.933 million as NHIS contribution as contained in the 2020 financial statement against N87.870 million NHIS contribution paid in 2019. While stressing the need for the AuGF to provide updates on the implementation of the 2021 Appropriation Act, the lawmakers demanded the staff nominal roll of the office over increase in the N1.977 billion personnel cost for 2019 to N1.991 billion was appropriated in 2020, despite depleting workforce and the request for 500 new staff.

According to the documents presented to the committee, out of N984.231 million budget appropriated in 2019, N969.487 million was released for which training got a larger chunk of the released fund. The lawmakers however queried the N120,304,830m spent on international travels & transport (audit of foreign mission, consular offices & 20 defence attaches); N40,710,380 spent on local travels & Transport (training), additional N286,881,055.18 on local travels & transport, others (headquarters/ state branch office and additional N100,093,600 spent on local travels as well as N35,710,812 spent on Auditors- General annual conference without specifying the location and vouchers; N3.527,267 spent on sporting activities; N11,946,250 spent on welfare packages without specifying beneficiaries and vouchers; N59 million spent on governance/institutional reforms as well as beneficiaries of N696,500 spent on honorarium and sitting allowances and N62.768 million spent on office stationaries/computer consumables for the period under review.

Similarly, the oAuGF spent N28,850,080m on purchase of unspecified number of desktops and laptops computers as well as the sum of N49,999,616.88 without any vouchers. The committee also queried the total sum of N1.358 billion appropriated for overheads in 2020 out of which N1.324 billion released and spent despite the economic lockdown at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawmakers lamented that a larger chunk of the fund was expended on training/ local travels and transportation, while subheads on office rehabilitation and maintenance were duplicated in the capital component of the 2020 financial records transmitted to the committee during the oversight function. Other controversial subheads queried by the lawmakers included N32.628 million spent on local travels and transport; additional N331.455 million on local travels & transport, others (Hqtrs & States), N25.004 million on international travels & transport; N188.762 million spent on international travels & transport (audit of foreign mission, consular offices and 20 Attaches) and additional N961.441 million on local training.

