Reps accuse Foreign Affairs minister of flouting budget provisions

Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Wednesday accused the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama of complicity in the alleged extra-budgetary expenditure and violation of the Appropriation Act.

The House consequently resolved not to consider the present 2023 appropriation proposal of the ministry until it directs all missions to abide by Section 10 of the 2022 Appropriations Act (as amended).

The Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Yakub, who made the allegations at a budget defence session with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, particularly alleged that the minister has consistently ignored the advice of the legislature to comply with the Act.

But the minister denied directing officials of the ministry, embassies and missions to disregard the directive of the National Assembly and the constitution of the tender’s board in line with the dictates of the appropriation Act.

 

