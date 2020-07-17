Reps accuse Julius Berger of fraudulently securing contracts for Second Niger Bridge

The House of Representatives Committee on Works, has disclosed that Julius Berger construction company has shown it’s unprofessionalism in the manner it has handled the Second Niger Bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan and the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road projects.

The lawmakers also accused the construction company, of fraudulently securing the contracts for the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna Roads without due procurement process.

The lawmakers consequently suggested that the road projects be split and shared to other companies to guarantee speedy completion, as they accused the company of submitting doctored documents claiming work done on the projects.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Abubakar Kabir (APC-Kano), made the disclosure Friday at the National Assembly Complex, after receiving the submission of the contractor, Julius Berger on the three projects.

“At the rate at which the slow pace of working is going on, there is no way that President Buhari will commission the 2nd Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kani road, during his tenure,” Kabir submitted.

The lawmakers, who took turns at the opening of the enquiry to lambaste the construction giant for failing to speed up the projects, even after collecting N200 billion from government.

“Despite collecting more than N200 billion, Julius Berger is still yet to do substantial work on the projects,” Kabir said, adding that: “The documents presented (by Julius Berger) at the hearing, are fake.”

The Chairman of the Committee noted that: “We are recommending that these projects should be split and awarded to other companies, because we don’t think Julius Berger alone, can’t handle them.”

The 2nd Niger Bridge, was awarded for N206 billion, the Kaduna-Abuja Road, was awarded for N155 billion, while the first section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was awarded for N134 billion.

The lawmakers also vowed to prevent any interested party from re-looting the Abacha loot, earmarked for the projects by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

