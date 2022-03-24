Reps accuse MTN of tax evasion

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has the telecom giant, MTN of unwillingness to cooperate with the parliament and tendering requested documents that would ease the findings of the lawmakers. MTN was summoned by the committee to furnish it with its certificate of assets status to enable the lawmakers to ascertain the actual tax due to the company. But appearing before the committee yesterday, the General Manager, Financial Operations of MTN, Yemisi Adeleye, failed to tender a certificate of assets status of the company, issued her organisation by the ministry of trade and investment. The General Manager, however, told the lawmakers that since incorporation in 2001, MTN had invested more than N3.4 trillion into the Nigerian economy and had paid more than N2.5 trillion in taxes, levies and other regulatory fees as at December 2021 including N669 billion in 2021 alone.
Related Articles
Anambra guber: PDP mobilises Nigerians over seized case file
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has invited Nigerians to call out Justice O. A. Nwabunike of the Anambra State High Court for again refusing to release the case file as well as copies of his judgement on the Senator Ugochukwu Uba Vs PDP & Ors. The party described as vexatious that upon resumption of court […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate moves to blacklist loan defaulters in Nigeria
The Senate yesterday took a major step towards bringing to reality its proposal to improve credit repayment culture, reduce non-performing loans in the banking sector and streamline loan recovery with a view to tracking and blacklisting them. Consequently, the apex legislative chamber approved the second reading of the bill being sponsored to that effect by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ekiti declares emergency over hike in prices of goods, services
The Ekiti State government has declared state of emergency over the high cost of prices of goods and services calling on transport unions and other relevant groups to make a downward review The State Governor Kayode Fayemi in a meeting with transport leaders and other stakeholders yesterday in Ado-Ekiti expressed dissatisfaction at the sudden […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)