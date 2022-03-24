Reps accuse MTN of tax evasion

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has the telecom giant, MTN of unwillingness to cooperate with the parliament and tendering requested documents that would ease the findings of the lawmakers. MTN was summoned by the committee to furnish it with its certificate of assets status to enable the lawmakers to ascertain the actual tax due to the company. But appearing before the committee yesterday, the General Manager, Financial Operations of MTN, Yemisi Adeleye, failed to tender a certificate of assets status of the company, issued her organisation by the ministry of trade and investment. The General Manager, however, told the lawmakers that since incorporation in 2001, MTN had invested more than N3.4 trillion into the Nigerian economy and had paid more than N2.5 trillion in taxes, levies and other regulatory fees as at December 2021 including N669 billion in 2021 alone.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...