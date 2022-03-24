News

Reps accuse MTN of tax evasion

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has the telecom giant, MTN of unwillingness to cooperate with the parliament and tendering requested documents that would ease the findings of the lawmakers. MTN was summoned by the committee to furnish it with its certificate of assets status to enable the lawmakers to ascertain the actual tax due to the company. But appearing before the committee yesterday, the General Manager, Financial Operations of MTN, Yemisi Adeleye, failed to tender a certificate of assets status of the company, issued her organisation by the ministry of trade and investment. The General Manager, however, told the lawmakers that since incorporation in 2001, MTN had invested more than N3.4 trillion into the Nigerian economy and had paid more than N2.5 trillion in taxes, levies and other regulatory fees as at December 2021 including N669 billion in 2021 alone.

 

Our Reporters

