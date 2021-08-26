Reps accuse PPPRA of doctoring revenue documents

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has accused the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) of doctoring revenue documents. The Chairman of the committee, James Faleke, accused the agency at the public hearing on the 2022-2024 Medium- Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), yesterday. The committee walked out the agency for failing to give appropriate figures on its daily output of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other petroleum products in the country.

The committee agreed that there were discrepancies in the records presented by the PPPRA, as well as the revenues due to the Federation Account. Faleke asked the agency to reappear on Aug. 26 to further clarify the discrepancies noticed in the agency’s documents saying that the documents submitted by the agency showed that the daily output of PMS and other products were the same for 2018 and 2019. He observed that daily consumption of PMS was put at 48 million litres within the period under review, while Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) was put at 10.5 million litres per day.

