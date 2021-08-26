News

Reps accuse PPPRA of doctoring revenue documents

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has accused the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) of doctoring revenue documents. The Chairman of the committee, James Faleke, accused the agency at the public hearing on the 2022-2024 Medium- Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), yesterday. The committee walked out the agency for failing to give appropriate figures on its daily output of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other petroleum products in the country.

The committee agreed that there were discrepancies in the records presented by the PPPRA, as well as the revenues due to the Federation Account. Faleke asked the agency to reappear on Aug. 26 to further clarify the discrepancies noticed in the agency’s documents saying that the documents submitted by the agency showed that the daily output of PMS and other products were the same for 2018 and 2019. He observed that daily consumption of PMS was put at 48 million litres within the period under review, while Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) was put at 10.5 million litres per day.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Prince Philip: Funeral to take place on April 17

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will take place next Saturday at 15:00 BST at St George’s Chapel, in Windsor, Buckingham Palace has announced. The arrangements, which “celebrate” a life of service and “very much” reflect the duke’s wishes, have been adapted in light of the coronavirus pandemic, reports the BBC. The Duke of Sussex […]
News

#EndSARS: Ganduje consults with critical stakeholders

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

Determined to ensure that the relative peace being enjoyed in the state is maintained, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has inaugurated a 17-member peace committee in the state.   The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, announced this in a statement issued in the wake of the #EndSARS protests that was hijacked by […]
News

Enugu 2023: Aninri LG stakeholders back Ugwuanyi on zoning

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Stakeholders in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State have thrown their weight behind the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on the need to retain power rotation ahead of the 2023 governorship contest in the state. The stakeholders, who made their position known at a town hall meeting organised by the Enugu West Patriotic League, Aninri […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica