News

Reps accuses Labour Ministry of supporting human trafficking

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolulope Akande- Sadipe, yesterday, accused the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment of complicity in human trafficking, especially of Nigerian girls to other parts of the world. This is even as she disclosed that “today we have over approximately 20,000 girls in Mali, 2,000 girls in Saudi Arabia, 1,500 girls in Abu Dhabi, 2,000 girls in Dubai and 20,000 girls in Libya.”

Akande-Sadipe made this allegation while addressing journalists following the absence of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige at schedule hearing on trafficking. She said for the fifth time, the minister was absent at the meeting and was again represented by a permanently secretary who claimed he was new and did not understand what transpired prior to his engagement in spite of having sign a recruiters’ licence earlier this year when there was a moratorium placed on such licenses since 2017.

She said: “The House committee on diaspora in a bid to find workable solution in tackling the menace of trafficking and the dehumanizing condition of Nigerians abroad by some local and international syndicates have been having a series of interagency meetings with stakeholders in this regard but regrettably the Minister of Labour that is at the centre of the whole controversy has intentionally refused to honour the Committee invitation for five consecutive meetings. “It appears that there is a clear incompetence or complicity within the ministry that has led to compromise trafficking and abuse of Nigeria citizen. Investigation to date shows that licences were issued after the moratorium that allowed agents traffic our girls.

“Agents were allowed to take Nigerians to Lebanon, a country that doesn’t have a labour pact with Nigeria. Licences were issued to companies who haven’t complied with CAC /FIRS requirements. “Girls were allowed to be taken out by agents without the mandatory counselling and orientation. Agents were allowed to operate without annual reports on the domestic staff sent abroad.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kano establishes anti-corruption institute

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

O yo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, commissioned the upgraded Agbami Isolation Centre, Jericho, Ibadan, declaring that health workers will continue to receive strong support in the fight against coronavirus in the state.     The Governor, who was accompanied on the trip to Agbami by his deputy, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, and other […]
News Top Stories

Investors lose N399bn in June as COVID-19 heightens

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Chris Ugwu Investors in Nigerian equities have lost N399 billion in the month of June as widespread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to take tolls on economies across the globe.   Market analysts believed bargain hunters, especially foreign portfolio investors who dominate the equity market has continued to trade cautiously as selloffs persisted, amidst the growing […]
News

Edo guber: Court delays hearing on Obaseki to allow PDP reach peace deal

Posted on Author Reporter

  A federal high court in Port Harcourt has delayed hearing of the case against Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state. On Monday, the court granted two orders — one to stop Obaseki from contesting in the PDP primary election, and the other to serve him by substituted means. The PDP primary election is less […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: