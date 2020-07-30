Reps allege plot of massive attacks on southern Kaduna after Sallah

Members of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State yesterday raised the alarm over plots of massive and coordinated attacks on people and communities in southern Kaduna by bandits after the Eid-el-Kabir festivities. The caucus consequently urged security agencies to rise to the occasion and ensure the security of lives and property in the area, and also investigate, arrest and prosecute the attackers. At a news conference in Abuja yesterday, Minority Whip of the House, Hon. Gideon Lucas Gwani, who led other members of the caucus, condemned the spate of attacks that had left thousands of people dead and many others displaced.

He said: “We have it on good authority that they are going to attack massively and coordinately after the Sallah. “We the representatives of good people of southern Kaduna, Kaduna State in the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, regardless of our party affiliations, condemn the persistent, inhuman killings and kidnappings of the people of southern Kaduna region. “That we are the representatives of all natives, residents and persons domiciled in southern Kaduna, regardless of their colour, creed, race, religion, political ideology or ethnic nationality.

We admonish all our constituents to be law abiding even in this challenging times. “As elected representatives, we are the voice of all these categories of people, regardless of their ethnic group in the National Assembly. It is on their behalf that we condemn the killing and kidnapping of our people. These actions are unconstitutional, criminal, inhuman and highly condemnable. “Therefore, it is necessary for all hands to be on deck to checkmate this ugly scourge within the ambit of the rule of law.”

The caucus maintained that; “The killings of the people of southern Kaduna or anybody at all in Nigeria is highly condemnable and must be brought to an end. This is because life is the essence of human existence and the protection of this right is a global concern.

“It is no longer news that the people of southern Kaduna have become preys in their fatherland, they have consistently been invaded, slaughtered in cold blood, raped, killed and their properties destroyed and pillaged in public glare. With little success at investigating and apprehending the perpetrators of the said attacks.

“As representatives of the people, we have identified herdsmen and farmers’ clashes, forceful land grabbing by non-natives of southern Kaduna, reprisal attacks, banditry, criminality as some of the major causes of the killings and hostilities in southern Kaduna”. According to the lawmakers, “These problems can only be solved if the rule of law is allowed to take its course. Rule of law entails adherence to the principles of supremacy of the law over all citizens and subjects in Nigeria, equality of all citizens and subjects before the law. “While we note that these attacks are deeply rooted and multifaceted in nature, the failure to investigate arrest and prosecute the perpetrators has continued to embolden the attackers.”

Like this: Like Loading...