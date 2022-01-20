News Top Stories

Reps amend electoral act, adopt direct, indirect primaries

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

…Ignore consensus provision

The House of Representatives yesterday acceded to President Muhammadu Buhari’s position and re-amended the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021, by approving both direct and indirect primary modes of electing candidates for general elections by political parties. The extant law, the Electoral Act of 2010, had made provision for both but the National Assembly in the course of tinkering with the Act last year expunged indirect primary mode. Following the insertion of the provision making direct primaries compulsory, President Buhari withheld his assent to the bill, citing cost implications of the direct primary mode at this time of the nation’s history. But while the Senate also included “consensus” mode of primary, which the president canvassed for in his recent interview with Arise TV and NTA, the House, however, ignored it.

At yesterday’s plenary, the chairman of the Committee on Rules and Business, Hon Abubakar Hassan Fulata through a substantive motion moved for the repeal of section 84(2) in the amended bill and insert “direct or indirect primary.” The motion was seconded by the minority leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu. After the motion was taken and the House consequently resolved into the Committee of the Whole, the amendment was adopted unanimously.

Addressing the media after the plenary, House spokesperson, Hon Benjamin Kalu, said that the lower chamber did not include the consensus mode of primary because the president only demanded for direct and indirect primary in his official communication. “Mr President in the official letter to the House requested the House to give the option of direct and indirect primaries, and that is why the House abode by only what he requested. There was no consensus in his request to us,” he explained, adding: “We promised Nigerians that upon resumption we will give priority to the electoral act amendment, and we have just done that to ensure that every bottleneck on our way towards achieving a credible election is removed.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

‘Nigeria’s glory will be restored soon’, says Methodist Bishop

Posted on Author Stanley Ihedigbo

Bishop of Lagos North Diocese, Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Job Gboyega Ohu, has said that God would restore the glory of Nigeria very soon; going by what the nation is passing through at the moment. Speaking at his Episcopal visit and tour of Church Christ Circuit, in Lagos, the Bishop said that God will […]
News

APC lacks moral justification to condemn Obiano over LG election-APGA Media Warriors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

    National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has lashed out the All Progressives Congress, APC, Anambra State over its recent statement seeking EFCC probe of Governor Obiano over non conduct of local government election in the state.   Obigwe in a statement released in Onitsha yesterday said APC as a party apart from […]
News

Senate queries FMBN over N14bn payment for unexecuted project

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

  The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has queried the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), for paying N14 billion to a contractor for the construction of 963 units of residential building, the Legacy Estate, without execution of the project.   The Committee, which is chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, anchored the query on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica