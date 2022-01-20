Reps amend electoral act, adopt direct, indirect primaries

…Ignore consensus provision

The House of Representatives yesterday acceded to President Muhammadu Buhari’s position and re-amended the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021, by approving both direct and indirect primary modes of electing candidates for general elections by political parties. The extant law, the Electoral Act of 2010, had made provision for both but the National Assembly in the course of tinkering with the Act last year expunged indirect primary mode. Following the insertion of the provision making direct primaries compulsory, President Buhari withheld his assent to the bill, citing cost implications of the direct primary mode at this time of the nation’s history. But while the Senate also included “consensus” mode of primary, which the president canvassed for in his recent interview with Arise TV and NTA, the House, however, ignored it.

At yesterday’s plenary, the chairman of the Committee on Rules and Business, Hon Abubakar Hassan Fulata through a substantive motion moved for the repeal of section 84(2) in the amended bill and insert “direct or indirect primary.” The motion was seconded by the minority leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu. After the motion was taken and the House consequently resolved into the Committee of the Whole, the amendment was adopted unanimously.

Addressing the media after the plenary, House spokesperson, Hon Benjamin Kalu, said that the lower chamber did not include the consensus mode of primary because the president only demanded for direct and indirect primary in his official communication. “Mr President in the official letter to the House requested the House to give the option of direct and indirect primaries, and that is why the House abode by only what he requested. There was no consensus in his request to us,” he explained, adding: “We promised Nigerians that upon resumption we will give priority to the electoral act amendment, and we have just done that to ensure that every bottleneck on our way towards achieving a credible election is removed.”

