Reps: Amendment of NiMET Act’ll boost IGR

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has assured that the current amendment Bills on Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) will help expand the agency’s revenue base.

 

Chairman of the Committee, Nnolim Nnaji, gave the assurance during the committee’s oversight visit to the agency’s headquarters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

 

He regretted that despite the wide range of services NIMET offers to various sectors of the economy, only the aviation sector pays the agency for its services.
Nnaji said such a situation would no longer be tolerated if the agency must remain in business adding that a lot of resources in terms of equipment and manpower are daily deployed by NIMET to give weather forecasts to marine, oil and gas, construction industry, water resources and agriculture without returns.

 

The chairman, however, reassured the management of the agency that the current amendment Bill before the National Assembly when passed into law would empower NIMET to collect revenues from all organisations that make use of its services.

He lauded the current management for its forward looking initiatives which, according to him, had placed the agency on a global map as a leading meteorological organisation in Africa providing support services to several African countries.

 

While welcoming the committee, Director-General of the agency, Professor Sani Masha, told the visiting lawmakers that the agency was rated among the best by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), adding that NIMET was the first African Meteorological Agency to scale through the International Standard Organisation (ISO) standards this year despite the challenges of COVID-19.

 

He disclosed that NIMET offered technical support services to several African countries including trainings for various category of professionals, adding that the agency’s pool of manpowers are world class professionals in meteorological services.

 

He sought the supports of the National Assembly to enable NIMET expand its internally generated revenue, (IGR) beyond aviation sector.

