Reps appoint 20-man c’mtee to screen Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

The House of Representatives is to constitute a 20-member committee to screen the newly appointed Service Chiefs announced recently by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced this at Wednesday’s plenary after reading a communication from the president conveying the nomination of the Service Chiefs.
Gbajabiamila said the committee will be chaired by the hairman of the House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), while other members will be drawn from the committees on defence, army, airforce and navy.
The chairmen and deputies of the committees are automatic members of the ad hoc screening committee.
The Speaker said: “This is to make the process more manageable and it will be chaired by the House Committee on Defence”.

