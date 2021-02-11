News

Reps appoint 20-man committee to screen Service Chiefs

The House of Representa – tives is to constitute a 20-member committee to screen the newly appointed Service Chiefs announced by President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced this at Wednesday’s plenary after reading a communication from the president conveying the nomination of the service chiefs. Gbajabiamila said the committee will be chaired by the chairman of the House committee on defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), while other members will be drawn from the committees on defence, army, air force and Navy. The chairmen and deputies of the committees are automatic members of the ad hoc screening committee.

The speaker said: “This is to make the process more manageable and it will be chaired by the House committee on defence.” In the letter dated January, 2021 with the title “Appointment of chief of defence staff and service chiefs for the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria” and addressed to the speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the president said the appointments were duly carried out “in accordance to section 171(1), (2)(c) & subsection (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended”.

The new service chiefs are the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo and Chief of Air staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao. They are to replace the former set of service chiefs who retired recently and have been nominated as ambassadors- designate by the President. They include former Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar.

