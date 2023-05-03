Reps Approve 70yrs Retirement Age For Judicial Officers, Transmit Bill For Assent

…Constitute committee on sexual harassment of students

The House of Representatives on Wednesday directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to transmit the Bill seeking uniform retirement age for judicial officers to the president for assent in line with the provisions of the Acts Authentication Act.

​Titled “Passage of Constitution (Fifth) Alteration Bill No. 20 (Uniform Retirement Age for Judicial Officers and Pension Rights) 2023”, it raises the retirement age of judges of the High Court from 65 to 70 years.

Also, the House constituted the membership of the Conference Committee on Sexual Harassment of Students of Tertiary Institutions Bill was announced and it is to be chaired by Rep. Oriyomi Onanuga.

These decisions were taken at the plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase.

While presenting the motion on the transmission of the bill, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu recalled that on 5 April 2023, the Clerk to the National Assembly was directed to transmit Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bill No. 47 that met the requirement of Section 9(2) of the Constitution to the President for his assent.

“Also, recalls that the Houses of Assembly of Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Plateau, Sokoto and Taraba States that were yet to forward their resolutions were urged to do so in compliance with Constitutional obligation;

“Aware that Sokoto State House of Assembly has accordingly forwarded its resolution.

“Convinced that with the approval of Sokoto State House of Assembly, the Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bill No 20 (Uniform Retirement Age for Judicial Officers and Pension Rights) has met the provisions of Section 9(2) of the Constitution, for passage”

Deputy Speaker Ahmed Wase praised the outcome of the landmark bill and called on the State Assemblies yet to forward their resolutions in line with their legislative obligations to Nigerians to do so as soon as possible.

He also expressed optimism that the fate of the Local Government Autonomy Bill will also have a favourable outcome.

Speaking further, Elumelu stated that the members of State Assemblies had earlier on in a meeting agreed to communicate their resolutions, so he didn’t expect the delay to be experienced.

The motion was voted on and adopted.