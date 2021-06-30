Reps approve appointment of Yahaya as COAS

The House of Representatives yesterday approved the appointment of Major General Yusuf Yahaya as Chief of Army staff. This followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the joint Committees on Defence and Army presented by Chairman of the Defence Committee, Rep. Babajimi Benson, at the committee of the whole presided over by Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase. He said: “That the House do consider the Report of the Committees on Defence and Army on the Confirmation of Appointment of the Chief of Army Staff and approve the recommendation therein. “That Major General Faruk Yahaya be confirmed as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having successfully undergone the screening process of the Committee.” Giving a synopsis, Benson stated that the report followed the correspondence from Mr. President for the confirmation of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Like this: Like Loading...