Reps approve appointment of Yahaya as COAS

The House of Representatives yesterday approved the appointment of Major General Yusuf Yahaya as Chief of Army staff. This followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the joint Committees on Defence and Army presented by Chairman of the Defence Committee, Rep. Babajimi Benson, at the committee of the whole presided over by Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase. He said: “That the House do consider the Report of the Committees on Defence and Army on the Confirmation of Appointment of the Chief of Army Staff and approve the recommendation therein. “That Major General Faruk Yahaya be confirmed as the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, having successfully undergone the screening process of the Committee.” Giving a synopsis, Benson stated that the report followed the correspondence from Mr. President for the confirmation of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
Related Articles
LG poll: Abia APC vows to resist attempt to favour PDP
Ahead of the December 18 local government election in Abia State, the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the electoral umpire against any attempt to favour the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The state’s APC secretary, Mr. Perfect Okorie, handed down the warning at the Azikiwe Road state secretariat, Umuahia, saying […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
We’re not aware of sit-at-home order in Lagos –Police
The Lagos State Police Command has said that they are not aware of any planned sit at order by some set of people in the state. The Command Spokespersons, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement yesterday, said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, therefore appeals to members of the public to disregard any sit-at-home order […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Igini: We won’t be distracted, says INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would not be distracted by the allegation against Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC), Mike Igini, by the All Progressives Congress (APC). INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at the swearing-in of a newly appointed REC, Dr. Tella Adeniran Rahman, said such accusations often arise […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)