Reps approve N1trn Ways and Means advances

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday approved the federal government’s request for the restructuring of the N1 trillion additional Ways and Means advances for implementation of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriations Act as passed by the National Assembly. It also recommended further engagement with the executive by the Joint Committee to allow for thorough and detailed work and submissions on the larger part of the Advances, which amounts to N22,719,703,774,306.90. (twenty-two trillion, seven hundred and nineteen billion, seven hundred and three million, seven hundred and seventy-four thousand, three hundred and six naira, ninety kobo) only.

The approval was consequent upon the presentation of the report of the joint committee on finance, banking and currency and aids, loans and debts management by Hon. Saidu Abdullahi. In presenting the report, Hon. Abdullahi stated that the joint committee sat on the restructuring of the Ways and Means advancement from the Central Bank of Nigeria to the federal government to ensure continuous governance considering the different challenges faced by the government.

 

