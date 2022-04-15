Reps approve N4trn for oil subsidy, cuts in statutory transfers

The House of Representatives yesterday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for a N4 trillion fuel subsidy for 2022. The House okayed the request after considering the reports of the finance committee. It also approved cuts in the statutory transfers raising the total budget figure to N17.319, 704,091.19.

Buhari last week submitted the request for a revision of the 2022 appropriation following emerging global realities arising from the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. This request was in addition to the previous amendment he requested with respect to insertions and removal of some items to make room for more critical areas of national concern.

Presenting the sevenpoint recommendations by the Chairman of the Appropriation Committee Muktar Aliyu Betara (APC, Borno) and his Finance Committee counterpart James Faleke (APC, Lagos), urged the House to approve a cut in the provision for federallyfunded upstream projects being implemented by N200 billion from N352.80 billion. The report also called for approval of an additional provision of N182.45 billion to cater to the needs of the Nigeria Police Force.

