Reps approve N4trn for oil subsidy, cuts in statutory transfers

…As police get additional N182.45bn

The House of Representatives Thursday approved the sum of N4 trillion for petroleum motor spirit (PMS) subsidy as it amended the 2022 Appropriation Act.

In the amendment, the House also approved cuts in the statutory transfers raising the total budget figure to N17.319, 704,091.19 trillion.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, last week submitted the request for a revision of the 2022 appropriation following emerging global realities arising from ongoing armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

This request was in addition to the previous amendment he requested with respect to insertions and removal of some items to make room for more critical areas of national concern.

Presenting the seven-point recommendations by the House Committee on Appropriation and Finance, the Committee Chairmen, Hon Muktar Aliyu Betara (APC, Borno) and Finance Committee Chairman, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke (APC, Lagos) urged the House to approve a cut in the provision for federally funded upstream projects being implemented by N200 billion from N352.80 billion.

The report also called for an approval of additional provision of N182.45 billion to cater for the needs of the Nigeria Police Force.

