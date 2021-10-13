Reps approve South-West, South-East Development commissions

The House of Representatives yesterday approved the establishment of the South-West Development Commission (SWDC) and South- East Development Commission (SEDC). The House also approved a special financial support for the armed forces.

This followed the recommendations in the reports of three bills from the various committees seeking the establishment of the commissions and a special fund for the armed forces. Presenting the report of the Committee on Justice on the South-West Development Commission, Ozurigbo Ugonna said the commission will be charged with the responsibility of receiving and managing funds from the Federation Account, among others. According to him, the commission will be saddled with the responsibility of executing such other works and functions required for the sustainable development of the South-West .

Presenting the report on the South-East Development Commission, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said the commission when established will speed up the development of the South- East. According to Onyejeocha, the commission will receive and manage funds from the federation allocation for the rehabilitation, reconstruction and reparation for houses and lost businesses of the victims of the civil war, and as well address any other environmental or developmental challenges in the zone.

