Reps ask CBN to extend use of old naira notes by 6 months

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the exchange of old naira notes to new ones by at least six months.

It equally called for the review of the daily withdrawal limit and the charges and advised the apex bank to expedite action on making the redesigned N200, N500 and N1, 000 notes available to Nigerians.

The lower chamber also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the insistence of the CBN on the tight deadline for the implementation of the cashless policy and currency swap.

Consequently, the House has summoned the CBN and other bank chief executive officers over the scarcity of the new naira notes. The committee headed by the House leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano) will meet with all the stakeholders tomorrow (Wednesday).

These resolutions were consequent upon the adoption of a motion of urgent National importance sponsored by Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) at the plenary.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...