Reps ask Fashola, others to explore executive order 007 to construct Niger roads

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Inland Revenue Services and other relevant stakeholders to explore Executive Order 007 of 2019 (Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme) to provide an alternative funding source to finance the total reconstruction of Bida- Lemu-Wushishi-Zungeru Road in Niger State.

The House said the 92Km Bida-Zungeru Road is the preeminent link route between the North and South- Western Nigeria, which was first constructed by Costain West Africa in 1962 It also mandated the com-mittee on works, finance, and legislative compliance to ensure compliance The House resolutions followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Saidu Musa Abdullahi, Presenting the motion, he said: “Aside from the recent maintenance on some failed portion of the road through the COVID-19 Intervention by FERMA, no rehabilitation has been carried out on the trunk A road and its bridges (one-lane bridge) since it was rehabilitated over 30 years ago.

The House noted that the 92Km Bida-Zungeru Road is the preeminent link route between the North and South-Western Nigeria which was first constructed by Costain West Africa in 1962 during the first republic and reconstructed by the Babangida Administration in 1989.

 

