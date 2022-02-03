News

Reps ask FCT minister to provide signages

The House of Representatives yesterday mandated the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to make provision for adequate signage and directional road signs Abuja. This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored byKolawoleTaiwoMusibau and seconded by Hon. Zannah Usman at the plenary.

Presenting the motion, Musibau said signage and directional signs promote orderliness and make the society more efficient as it makes locating places and navigation of facilities convenient and easy for users. He said most civilised cities across the world have adequate signage and directional road signs for usage by both inhabitants and visitors. “Concerned that there are inadequate signage and directional road signs on some major roads in the Federal Capital Territory and some of the existing ones are either worn out or poorly fixed, making it difficult for people to navigate within the city.

 

