Reps ask FCTA not to terminate Abuja hospital concession

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal-Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to stay action on the termination of the concession agreement on Garki General Hospital, Abuja, pending the intervention of its committee on privatisation and commercialisation and health institutions.

The House consequently mandated the committees on privatisation and commercialisation and health institutions to intervene and liaise with the concessionaire, the Infrastructure Concessionary Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and the FCT administration to resolve the issues for enhanced healthcare delivery in the FCT. The advice was consequent upon a motion jointly sponsored by Yunusa Abubakar Ahmed, Benjamin Mzondu and Kakale Shehu Balarabe. Presenting the motion, Ahmed (APC, Gombe) said in 2007, the Federal Government through the Federal Capital Territory executive committee authorised the concessioning of the hospital on a publicprivate- partnership (PPP) arrangement to a competent private healthcare provider for a period of 15 years.

