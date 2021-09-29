Reps ask FG to repair all roads, bridges affected by rain nationwide

The House of Representatives Tuesday mandated the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to immediately mop up the necessary resources to commence emergency repairs on all the worst affected roads and bridges across the nation. It also mandated the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to present to the House Committee on Works, an action plan that may require any legislative framework for the immediate intervention programme. The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ibrahim A. Isiaka (APC, Ogun) at the plenary.

Presenting the motion, Isiaka noted that the recent torrential rainfall experienced across the country in the last three months, which has ’caused severe damages to roads and bridges in different parts of the country leaving behind tales’ of woe, despondency, social and economic challenges.

He said no region in the country is spared from this “national act of God. Bridges and culverts have been submerged, roads have collapsed, and access to many towns and cities across the nation have been completely cut off due to the impassibility of the affected roads and bridges.” Isiaka said based on the condition assessments carried out across the country, an estimated cumulative length of the damaged roads is well above 6,000 kilometres.

