Reps ask FG to review policy on arms purchase

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to review the policies, protocols, and procedures for the purchase of arms, ammunitions and related hardware by the Nigeria Army, Navy and Air Force, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDCD), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS) in the last 10 years.
It equally advised the government to review the guidelines and systems for training officers of the Nigeria Army, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS) in the same period.
The advice was given after adopting a motion jointly brought by Hon. Ibrahim Almustapha Aliyu and Hon. Olaide Akinremi at plenary.
In adopting the motion, the House further urged the Federal Government to appraise the armoury and weapons control mechanisms currently being implemented by the Nigeria Army, Navy and Air Force, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDCD), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS) in the last 10 years.
It also resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the quality and quantity of arms purchased by the Nigeria Army, Navy and Air force, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDCD), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS) in the last ten years and report back within eight weeks for further legislative action.
Leading debate on the motion, Hon. Aliyu noted that there has been an increase in the deployment of officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDCD), the Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to perform internal security functions, often at variance with their core competence, training and mandate.

