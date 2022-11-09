News Top Stories

Reps ask FG to revive Ajaokuta with 2023 budget

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Committee on Steel Development has charged the Ministry of Mines, Power and Steeltousethe2023 budgetary allocationstoresuscitatetheAjaokutaIronandSteelComplex. Chairman of the committee, Abdullahi Ibrahim Ali, gave the advice at the 2023 budget defence with the minister, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbiteandhisstatecounterpart, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, at the National Assembly.

He told the ministers and other top officials of the ministry that they were supposed to justify the 2023 budget estimates on recurrent and capital allocations in relation to the level of the 2022 budget performance and the status of capital projects implementation. He said: “Hon. Minister, we are witnesses that Nigeria today is facing the most uncertain economic realities and set back by an unprecedented debt profile due to the nation’s over-dependenceontheoilsectorandthepetroleumindustry. “Government must therefore take up alternative initiatives, thinkoutsidetheboxtoharness other resources available to the country in order to remain economically afloat.”

He said: “For Nigeria to become a viable and productive economy, we must as matter of urgency revive our steel sector and aggressively introduce modern technologies in the mining and steel development industry. “It must therefore be stated that the steel industryremains the backbone of modern society and serves as a key enabler in the economy by providing the basic raw materials for public infrastructure development projects and key sectors suchashousingandrealestate development, energy and automotive.”

 

