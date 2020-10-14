News

Reps ask FG to save over 33 flooded Delta communities

The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to urgently intervene in over 33 flooded Ndokwa communities in Delta State.
It has also directed the Ecological Fund Office to conduct an environmental survey with a view to addressing the excessive flooding in these Ndokwa Communities.
The House also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently provide relief materials for the flood victims in accordance with section 6 (j) of NEMA Act.
The affected communities, which are in Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency of the state include: Ossissa, Onyah, Ase, Ushie, Ibedeni; Asagba, Aballa-Uno, Agballa-Obodo, AgballaOshimili, Uchi, Okpai, Onuaboh, Inyi, Benekuku, Aboh, Onyah and Asaba-Ase.
The rest are: Ibrede, Ashaka, Afor, Abalagáda, Umuolu, Igbuku, Obettim, Obodo-Okolafa, Iyadama,0nuogboko, UtagbaOgbe, Utagba-Uno, Ogume, Onitsha-Ukwuani, Akarri and Umuolu.
The call was consequent upon a motion sponsored by Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, Chairman, House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements.
Ossai, who represents Ndokwa/Ukwuanl federal constituency of Delta State, while presenting his case, noted that in the past two weeks, the Ndokwa East Communities of the state have been bedevilled by constant and frightening heavy downpour, being accompanied by excessive flooding and erosion that is seriously and presently wreaking havoc in the communities.
He said the unprecedented heavy downpour have aggravated the already existing and saturated wetland of the communities which is occasioned by repeated ocean surges due to perennial flooding.

