Reps ask foreign carriers to jettison planned sale of tickets in dollars

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has asked foreign airlines wishing to sell tickets in the United States dollars because of the difficulty they encountered in repatriating the proceeds of their ticket sales to discontinue the plan.

It said doing so would put enormous pressure on intending travellers and make it extremely difficult for people to travel.

This is coming as the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji called on foreign airlines that had taken steps to stop their operations or cut flight services to Nigeria not  to do so.

Emirates Airlines stunned Nigeria by announcing that it would stop flight operations to the country from September 1, 2022, over $85 million debts owed by Nigeria.

He equally urged the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the member airlines to show understanding by rescinding some of the actions they have taken against the country.

Some carriers like British Airways and South African Airways (SAA) in the wake of the crisis that saw over $464 million of their money trapped in Nigeria had devised a means of asking people to buy their tickets online which would make it easier for them to sell their tickets  in dollars for easy repatriation.

SAA on the other hand had directed that tickets purchased outside Nigeria would be paid for in dollars while bought in Nigeria would be paid for in naira.

Just last Thursday, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr. Harold Demuren suggested ways to end the impasse of non-remittance of airlines’ funds by proposing that Nigerians traveling in First and Business classes could be made to pay for their tickets in dollars to avoid pilling up of funds; a situation he said was eroding the country’s image.

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for responding to the appeal and concerns expressed by the House Leadership and its Committee on Aviation by releasing more than half of the trapped foreign airlines’ funds.

Meanwhile, there are indications that Emirates may after all not withdraw its services from Nigeria.

 

The carrier in a notice to its trade partners made available to New Telegraph, entitled: “Emirates reinstate flight to Nigeria” noted that: “Operations to Nigeria will be reinstated with a four weekly Lagos (LOS) Flights EFF on September 11, 2022.” The carrier further noted that Lagos flights beyond September 30, 2022 will be advised in due course.

While not stopping flight operations to Nigeria, the carrier may have cut down its frequencies from 14 weekly to just four.

 

