Reps ask foreign carriers to jettison planned sale of tickets in dollars

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has asked foreign airlines wishing to sell tickets in the United States dollars because of the difficulty they encountered in repatriating the proceeds of their ticket sales to discontinue the idea.

It said doing so would put enormous pressure on intending travellers and make it extremely difficult for people to travel.

This is coming as the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji called on foreign airlines that had taken steps to stop their operations or cut flight services to Nigeria not to do so.

Emirates Airlines stunned Nigeria by announcing that it would stop flight operations to the country from September 1, 2022, over $85 million debts owed by Nigeria.

He equally urged the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the member airlines to show understanding by rescinding some of the actions they have taken against the country.

Some carriers like British Airways and South African Airways (SAA) in the wake of the crisis that saw over $464 million of their money trapped in Nigeria had devised a means of asking people to buy their tickets online which would make it easier for them to sell their tickets in dollars for easy repatriation.

SAA on the other hand had directed that tickets purchased outside Nigeria would be paid for in dollars while bought in Nigeria would be paid for in naira.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...