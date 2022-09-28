Reps ask Julius Berger to resume work on Kaduna road

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to urgently and without further delay direct the contractor, Julius Berger Plc. to immediately return to the site and complete its reconstruction work on the Kaduna Express Road starting with the Jere – Kaduna stretch. The lawmakers also called on the Federal Government to deploy the military personnel and material resources as well as intelligence necessary to secure the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway to enable the contractor to resume work without risk to personnel and equipment; The House gave the order after adopting a motion sponsored by Hon. Datti Mohammed (APC, Kaduna) at the plenary.

