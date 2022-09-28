News Top Stories

Reps ask Julius Berger to resume work on Kaduna road

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to urgently and without further delay direct the contractor, Julius Berger Plc. to immediately return to the site and complete its reconstruction work on the Kaduna Express Road starting with the Jere – Kaduna stretch. The lawmakers also called on the Federal Government to deploy the military personnel and material resources as well as intelligence necessary to secure the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway to enable the contractor to resume work without risk to personnel and equipment; The House gave the order after adopting a motion sponsored by Hon. Datti Mohammed (APC, Kaduna) at the plenary.

 

News

Ogun declares war on kidnappers, Yahoo boys; to set up financial crimes agency

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State government yesterday expressed worry over the growing cases of internet frauds in the state and spate kidnapping. To this end, Governor Dapo Abiodun has declared war on the twin crimes, even as he said that the state government is soon to set up its own financial crimes agency to deal with internet […]
News

2023: Tambuwal is clear with his vision for Nigeria – Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a coalition of youth groups under the aegis of Nigerian Youths Forum, NYF have endorsed Sokoto state governor, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal as the next Nigerian leader. The NYF made this known while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday, March 4, 2022. The convener of NYF, Comrade Elochukwu Agwu, stated […]
News

Julius Berger raises hope on $314m Bodo/Bonny road project

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Monday, raised hopes of an early completion and commissioning of the multimillion dollar Bodo-Bonny road project, the first road to connect Bonny Island to the mainland communities in Rivers State. The project, billed to gulp over $314million has achieved major milestones and will on completion reduce the cost of […]

