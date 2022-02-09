News

Reps ask MDAs to open up books for scrutiny

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on alleged cases of indiscriminate and unlawful administrative and unlawful charges on contracts and such percentage charges on projects implementation by ministries, departments and agencies from 2010-2021 has urged heads of the establishments to open up their financial books for proper scrutiny by the House.

 

This is as Speaker Femi Gbajabimila deplored the unwholesome practice whereby some government ministries and agencies levy administrative and other charges in the award of contracts to contractors in these agencies

 

 

Gbajabimila spoke at the commencement of the investigative hearing by the committee where many ministries, departments and agencies were invited and grilled on the illegal charges in the award of contracts.

 

He assured the committee of the support of the House as they embark on unmasking those responsible for this unwholesome practice. “I am glad that many stakeholders have elected to participate in this investigative hearing.

 

This is evidence that the importance of this assignment is recognised by all. ‘”I hope that this recognition will inform the subject, tone and quality of al the contributions made here today” he said

 

