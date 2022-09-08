Reps ask NABTEB to remit N4.1bn IGR to FG

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the National Board for Technical Education (NABTEB) to remit to the Federal Government the outstanding N1.4 billion out of N1.5 billion internally generated revenue of the agency in 2021. The Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Finance Abdullahi Seidu gave the directive to NABTEB Registrar, Prof. Ifeoma Abanihe during the Medium Term Expenditure (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) interactive session with key government agencies and institutions on remittances of IGR. During the course of looking into NABTEB’s books, the committee discovered that the agency had failed to remit N1.4 billion out of the N1.5 billion it generated in 2021. Following the discovery, the committee noted that by provisions of the FRC Act 2007, all revenue-generating agencies are supposed to remit their internally generated revenue 100 per cent to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

But Abanihe, who represented the Executive Secretary, Prof Idris Bugaje, said it was impossible that the examination body could perform its statutory functions of conducting examinations on technical skills for students without using its IGR for operations. She explained that the agency’s key mandate is to administer the skilled examination to students in all the nation’s technical schools as a specialised area adding that this mandate captures only the technical schools which are very few.

On the sources of revenue, she explained that the agency charges examination fees as its major source of revenue and added that other sources are tender fees on outsourcing of materials. Seidu gave the agency a September 30 deadline to recover all its liabilities to the government, or the amount will be deducted from its operations accounts and paid to the government coffers.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the committee directed the CEOs of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) and the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) to submit their audited accounts to the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation on or before September 11. The committee also called on the NITDA to do a tripartite reconciliation meeting of its accounts with the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation on the N293.4 million revenue it said it generated and remitted to the CRF in the 2022 budget.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...