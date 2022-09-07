News

Reps ask NABTEB to remit N4.1bn IGR to FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance on Wednesday asked the National Board for Technical Education (NABTEB) to remit to the Federal Government the outstanding N1.4 billion out of N1.5 billion internally generated revenue of the agency in 2021.

Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon. Abdullahi Seidu gave the directive to the Registrar of the agency, Prof. Ifeoma Isiguzo Abanihe during the Medium Term Expenditure (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) interactive session with key government agencies and institutions on remittances of IGR.

In the course of looking into the books of NABTEB, the committee discovered that the agency had failed to remit N1.4 billion out of the N1.5 billion generated by it in 2021.

Following the discovery, the committee noted that by provisions of the FRC Act 2007, all revenue-generating agencies are supposed to remit their internally generated revenue 100% to the Consolidated Revenue Fund CRF of the Federal Government.

But the registrar of the agency, who represented the Executive Secretary, Prof Idris M. Bugaje said that it is impossible that the examination body could perform its statutory functions of conducting examinations on technical skills for students without using its IGR for operations.

She explained that the agency’s key mandate is to administer the skilled examination to students in all the nation’s technical schools as a specialised area adding that this mandate captures only the technical schools which are very few.

On the sources of revenue, she explained that the agency charges examination fees as its major source of revenue and added that other sources are tender fees on outsourcing of materials.

 

Our Reporters

