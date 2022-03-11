Reps ask NMDPRA to crash price of aviation fuel

The House of Representatives yesterday ordered the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to crash the price of Jet-A1, otherwise known as aviation fuel and ensure its availability to the airline operators. The directive was given at a meeting at the National Assembly between the leadership of the House led by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, alongside the members of the committee on aviation and the Group Managing Director (GMD), of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mr. Mele Kyari, Director General Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Shuaibu, and NMDPRA. The House said it would not entertain any excuses until the price of the aviation fuel is crashed and the product is available in the airlines. The meeting was convened sequel to a motion passed by the House on the need to investigate the sudden and high cost of aviation fuel, which has created an existential threat to airline operations, sponsored by the chairman House Committee on Aviation, Rep Nnolim Nnaji.
