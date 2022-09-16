News Top Stories

Reps ask PenCom to account for N12bn expenditure

Philip Nyam and Chukwu David

No more delayed pension payment –Commission

…says N14.5trn fund not idle

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance yesterday gave the Director- General, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs Aisha Dahiru-Umar, one week to furnish it with details of how N12 billion was expended on personnel emolument, of 500 staff in 2021.

The committee announced this at the closing of the House engagement with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) and their remittances of revenue to the Consolidated Revenue Fund CRF of the government. Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon. Abdullahi Seidu, gave the ruling when the DG and some top officials of the commission presented and defended its 2021 and 2022-2024 budgets estimates, releases, and expenditure on personnel, overhead, capital and remittances of revenues. While appearing before the panel, the DG had told the committee that the agency was not a revenuegenerating entitybut agovernmentestablishmentto ensure reform of the nation’s pension scheme. On budget releases to the Commission, she said that the agency in 2021 got N20.8 billion from which N11.3 billion was from IGR.

Speaking on internally generated revenue (IGR) and remittances, she said a total of N4.4 billion was remitted into the Federal Government account at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as demanded by the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007. On the 2022 budget, she said thattheagencybudgetedN14.4 billion for personnel, N6.3 billionforoverheadcostsandN1.5 billion for capital. On the expenditures of the budget, she listed procurement of furniture and fittings, computer software, and training of personnel as recurrent expenditures of the agency.

She also listed the purchase of motorcycles, acquisition of land and buildings and refurbishment of zonal offices as some of the agency’s capital expenditures. Giving details of the 2022- 2024 budget estimates and expenditures, she said that the agency had paid N12 billion on personnel emolument adding that there is constant staff training for maximum productivity.

The lawmakers, were, however, not satisfied with her explanation on the N12 billion expended by the commission on personnel emoluments saying that she should give the actual figures of her staff strength and details on the spending. Chairman of the session, Hon Seidu, had queried her, saying “DG ma, I hope computer software, furniture and fittings, and other such items will not repeat itself in the next budget.” The lawmaker also asked the Commission to endeavour to push up its revenue generation drive and remit more funds to the government coffers, saying that the DG could surpass the standard set by the JAMB on revenue. Responding, the DG disclosed that the commission had paid N1.1 billion as IGR to the government, adding that some of the budget items like motorcycles were only for dispatchridersandwouldonly appear in the budget after four years.

 

