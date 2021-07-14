Reps ask police to stop media trial torture of Chidinma

The House of Representatives yesterday urges the Nigerian Police to stop media trial and restrain from torturing the alleged murderer of a Lagos media owner, Chidinma Ojukwu. The decision if the House followed the adoption fo a motion sponsored by chairman of the House committee on women affairs, Tolulope Akande-Sadioe. While presenting the motion, Hon. Tolulope Akande- Shadipe advised the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to discontinue the culture of parading suspects and subjecting them to media interviews while the investigation is still ongoing.

The motion was seconded by Hon. Shetima Alli. Akande- Shadipe noted that since Chidinma Ojukwu was arrested by the Police with an investigation launched, the suspect has been granting media interviews, which is against the law. She prayed that the police should rather conduct a proper investigation, while also urging the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure that the tradition of parading suspects and subjecting them to media interviews is discouraged in the Force.

