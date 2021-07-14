News Top Stories

Reps ask police to stop media trial torture of Chidinma

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday urges the Nigerian Police to stop media trial and restrain from torturing the alleged murderer of a Lagos media owner, Chidinma Ojukwu. The decision if the House followed the adoption fo a motion sponsored by chairman of the House committee on women affairs, Tolulope Akande-Sadioe. While presenting the motion, Hon. Tolulope Akande- Shadipe advised the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to discontinue the culture of parading suspects and subjecting them to media interviews while the investigation is still ongoing.

The motion was seconded by Hon. Shetima Alli. Akande- Shadipe noted that since Chidinma Ojukwu was arrested by the Police with an investigation launched, the suspect has been granting media interviews, which is against the law. She prayed that the police should rather conduct a proper investigation, while also urging the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure that the tradition of parading suspects and subjecting them to media interviews is discouraged in the Force.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Playnetwork Africa, Gaaga Music sign deal with Premier Records

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Playnetwork Africa, producers of the highest earning blockbuster movie for 2019 “Living In Bondage, The Sequel” has signed a collaboration deal with one of West Africa’s oldest and biggest repertoire of music owner, Premier Records limited. The agreement was officially announced on the Playnetwork social media handle yesterday. Announcing the agreement, the CEO of Playnetwork […]
News

Suit on Buhari’s sack: Court fixes July 21 for hearing

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed July 21 for hearing of a suit instituted against President Muhammadu Buhari by a former Presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru seeking court order to declare the Presidential seat vacant. The date has been communicated to parties in the suit through hearing notices served on them […]
News

Netanyahu expects ties’ visit by Morocco to Israel

Posted on Author Reporter

  A delegation from Morocco will travel to Israel in the coming week to advance newly-normalized relations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday. Netanyahu on Friday spoke with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI and invited him to visit. An Israeli delegation travelled to Morocco on Tuesday and the countries plan to reopen mutual liaison […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica