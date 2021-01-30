News

Reps, Ayade, Fayemi condole with Okowa over father’s death

More tributes poured in yesterday for Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, from the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, alongside Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade and his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, over the death of his father, Sir Okorie Uzoma Arthur Okowa, at the age of 88. In a statement issued by the Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, the caucus expressed sadness over the demise of Okowa’s father on January 28, saying his passage had created a great vacuum, not only in Okowa’s family but also in Delta State as a whole.

The statement reads: “As a renowned teacher and educationist, Papa has contributed greatly to the development of Delta State and we make bold to say that your excellent political pedigree and accomplishments over the years would not have been possible without papa’s guidance, prayers and advice.” Also, Ayade lamented the death of Pa Okowa, describing his demise as a sad loss that has created a void that will be difficult to fill. Ayade, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, condoled with Okowa and the government and people of Delta over Sir Arthur’s death.

He said: “Losing a loved one could be emotionally excruciating especially when the deceased is a huge asset and repository of knowledge such as Sir Arthur Okowa.” Meanwhile, Fayemi, who commiserated with Okowa on the death of his father, said his thought and prayers were with Okowa and family during this grieving period. Fayemi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, urged Okowa and the entire family to be comforted by the fact their late father lived well and impacted positively on the lives of the people as an outstanding teacher and community leader of repute.

Our Reporters

